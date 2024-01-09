Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

VLO traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.90. The stock had a trading volume of 413,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,354. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

