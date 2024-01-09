Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.75. 695,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.29.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Barclays lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.34.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $420,453.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,305,298 shares of company stock valued at $178,852,472. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

