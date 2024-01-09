Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 405 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.21 on Tuesday, reaching $234.24. 41,184,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,102,438. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.92 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

