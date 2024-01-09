Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $525,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VNQ traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.28. 1,098,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

