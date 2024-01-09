Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 450 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.61. 465,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.28 and a 200 day moving average of $156.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

