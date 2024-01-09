Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DHR traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.40. 1,426,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

