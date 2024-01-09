Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $95.29. 760,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,346. The firm has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

