Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,467 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 585.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,655. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

