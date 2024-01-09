Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 15,963 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IEFA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,822,319 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.