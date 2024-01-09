Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 38,676 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 981,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $46,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

