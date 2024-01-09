Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 4,931 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,703. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,002,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,630,708.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,630,708.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,305,298 shares of company stock worth $178,852,472 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

