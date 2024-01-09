Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 545 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $925.77. The company had a trading volume of 82,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,358. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $963.57 and a 200 day moving average of $944.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

