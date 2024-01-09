Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.16. The stock had a trading volume of 71,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,193. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.11 and its 200-day moving average is $398.54. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

