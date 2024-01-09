Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.03. 870,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

