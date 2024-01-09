Whittier Trust Co. Sells 13,664 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $22,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,416. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $585.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $503.02 and a 200 day moving average of $467.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.