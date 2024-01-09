Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,338 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.28. 3,080,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,708,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

