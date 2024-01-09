Whittier Trust Co. Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.43. 178,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day moving average of $196.64.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

