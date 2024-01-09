William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. 68,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,392. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,594,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,492,000 after acquiring an additional 274,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after acquiring an additional 449,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

