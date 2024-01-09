William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
MDxHealth Stock Performance
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.90). MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 78.05% and a negative return on equity of 217.38%. The company had revenue of $19.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXH. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter worth about $1,944,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
