Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

WWD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $133.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.58. Woodward has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,876,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

