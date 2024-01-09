Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Position Boosted by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Workiva Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.97. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The business had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,796 shares of company stock worth $704,370. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

