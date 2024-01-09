Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Xperi worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 78.68%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

