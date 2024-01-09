Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 6.3%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 149,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 771,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

XPOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

The firm has a market cap of $568.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

