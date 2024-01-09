Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 408,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,345,622 shares.The stock last traded at $197.02 and had previously closed at $196.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.