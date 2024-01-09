Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.50

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 106686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.02).
Zytronic Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.12.
Zytronic Company Profile
Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.
See Also
