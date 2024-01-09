Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.50

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 106686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.02).

Zytronic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.12.

Zytronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.