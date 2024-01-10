102,900 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $50,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of MBLY stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.70, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.