1,031 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

VOT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,793. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $221.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

