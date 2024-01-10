10,950 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,910,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after buying an additional 1,098,252 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.