128,713 Shares in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVHI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 7,440.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 7,222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KVHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on KVH Industries from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of KVHI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. 2,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.

