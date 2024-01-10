199,660 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

