291,618 Shares in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Purchased by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 291,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000. Atlas Energy Solutions accounts for about 6.5% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Atlas Energy Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:AESI opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 95.51%. The company had revenue of $157.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $341,177.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,579 shares in the company, valued at $34,787,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $341,177.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984. Company insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

