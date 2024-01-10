31,000 Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Purchased by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Berry comprises approximately 0.7% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Berry by 525.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Berry by 1,169.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

BRY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 66,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,107. The firm has a market cap of $497.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $222.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

