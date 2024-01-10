3,447 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market cap of $284.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

