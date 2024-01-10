650 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Purchased by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $290.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $246.04 and a 52 week high of $364.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.13.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.