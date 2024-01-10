6,530 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after buying an additional 526,392 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 517,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,309. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

