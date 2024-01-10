7,766 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.00.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

