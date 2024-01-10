A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.04. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.79). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

