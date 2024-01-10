AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 238,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 240,870 shares.The stock last traded at $55.94 and had previously closed at $60.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Get AAR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIR

AAR Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.63.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other AAR news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AAR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AAR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AAR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 934,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.