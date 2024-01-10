Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.51

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 15048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Abacus Life Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,762.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

