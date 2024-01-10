Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $10.66

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $10.22. Abacus Life shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter.

In other Abacus Life news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,762.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

