Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,013,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,441 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.8% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.52% of Abbott Laboratories worth $872,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average is $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.