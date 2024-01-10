Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 123,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,013,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $872,986,000 after acquiring an additional 741,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 61,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $113.63. 1,150,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,334. The stock has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.17.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

