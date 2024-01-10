AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACRX

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACRX stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.