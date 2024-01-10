Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 479,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 871.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 181,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,266. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

