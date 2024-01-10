Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 184,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,553. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $30.15.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HomeStreet

About HomeStreet

(Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.