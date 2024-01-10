Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 288,210 Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 35,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,997. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.73). Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OPRT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

