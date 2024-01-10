Acuitas Investments LLC Buys Shares of 147,049 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Kodiak Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Shares of KOD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. 95,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.46. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

