Acuitas Investments LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Sealed Air by 4.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SEE traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 84,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,638. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

