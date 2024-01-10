Acuitas Investments LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 3.15% of Astrotech worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASTC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ASTC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572. Astrotech Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 881.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%.

(Free Report)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.