Acuitas Investments LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after buying an additional 9,287,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after buying an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 365.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after buying an additional 3,062,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,583,000 after buying an additional 3,010,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. 608,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -235.63 and a beta of 1.64. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

